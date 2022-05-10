Grantham Town under-14s returned to the UK following an intense five days in Holland, playing three tournament days over the Easter period.

On day one, they narrowly lost to Vitesse Academy in the final, whilst on the second day they again finished second to a Danish academy. The third and final day say them win their league, beating a German academy in the decider.

And so an impressive tour, with even better statistics – 25 goals scored with only three conceded.

Grantham Town under-14s show off their silverware in Holland. (56295393)

For the coaches, the tour of Holland was much more than just about football. It was the opportunity to really see how this team would come together, bond and make new friends. This became even more crucial when they added two Dutch players from Dovo FC to the squad, who within minutes were welcomed and felt part of the team.

While coaches and players are important, the parents who travelled acted as the 12th man at each game. The support was incredible, good natured and how it should be, week in, week out at games.

The players, coaches and parents would like to thank Moy Park Grantham, Sportdirect.com, the Grantham Town Supporters Club and all those who contributed via the gofundme page set up for the tour. This meant that not only did they play well, they looked good doing it in bespoke kit for the tour.

Grantham Town U14 played the quarter-final of the Junior Premier League Plate against Solihull Academy on Saturday.

Still buzzing from the tour, the team took the game on and won 2-1 away – a great result against the same team that beat them 6-0 in pre-season.

The semi-finals will be played at home next Saturday (May 7).