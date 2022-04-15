Grantham Tennis Club and Gym players enjoyed a successful weekend at the season's first Learning Disability National Series competition in Leeds.

Aidan Bennett took home his first gold medal in the yellow ball singles division.

He was runner-up in the doubles with partner Ashley Hawkins – the pair facing some tough opposition.

Pictured from left are GTC's Alex Hopkinson, Toby Webb, Shannon Bennett, Ashley Hawkins, Aidan Bennett and Peter Norton. (55952520)

Double Special Olympics gold medallist Ryan Caven won a bronze medal in singles.

Shannon Bennett took home a bronze medal in the orange ball singles division, plus silver in the doubles patnered with Matthew Wreglesworth.

Alex Hopkinson won the silver medal in the green ball division and was runner-up in the doubles with partner Toby Webb.

Toby won gold in the green ball division, and Ashley won the bronze in the green ball division.

Once again, the LD National Series comprises 10 competitions across Britain, beginning in Leeds and ending with Bromley in October.

GTC will host its competition on September 24 and 25.

The series culminates in November with the National Finals at Bolton Arena.

+ If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham. It has excellent facilities, including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar and Exhale Therapy treatment rooms. For more information about any of the above, pop into reception or call 01476 591391.