The festive Christmas season was made more celebratory than usual for Grantham sailor Val Millward.

Val received the news that during the 2020/2021 Sailjuice Series she became First Lady Helm.

The Sailjuice Series is a National Handicap Series where competitors sail their own chosen dinghy and the results are converted to compare different boat performances through the Portsmouth Yardstick.

Val Millward at the helm of her Challenger class dinghy. Photo: Tim Olin/Sailjuice Series (54060798)

Val said: "Competitors of all ages enter from all over the country and the standard of sailing is exceptionally high, including world champions and future Olympic sailors.

"I have tried hard over the last eight or so years, since the series began, to become the First Lady Helm and have managed seconds, thirds and fourths over the years. At last I have acheived first place – I am absolutely thrilled!"