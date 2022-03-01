The East Midlands Regional Sportshall Final took place at The Meres leisure centre last Sunday.

The Lincolnshire team consisted of athletes from all over the county, with 17 from the Grantham area.

The competition was against teams from Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

These five Isaac Newton Primary School pupils represented the county under-11s. (55017135)

The team was difficult to organise as Covid cancelled the Sportshall trials which were due to take place last November.

But with help from the schools and athletic clubs they managed to arrive with a full team. Thanks go to Isaac Newton School for providing four boys for the under-11 team. The other 13 athletes were from Grantham Athletic Club.

The field events were SLJ (standing long jump), STJ (standing triple jump), SB (speed bounce), VJ (vertical jump), BT (balance test), CP (chest push) and J (javelin).

Lincolnshire's sportshall team (55017132)

Below are the best of the results:

U11 Boys – Jacob Balaz SB 49 3rd position, Mateusz Kopania VJ 41 3rd, Fabian Kolasa VJ 43 2nd, Rio Phiri Haynes BT Total 24 9th, Blake Whittaker SLJ 1.92 metres 3rd; best of track races – 2nd in obstacle race.

U11 Girls – Keavy-Rae Berry VJ35 9th, Thea Porter STJ 5.26m 3rd; best of track 4x1 lap relay – 3rd.

U13 Girls – Evie Cummings SLJ 1.88m 6th, Serenity Vaughan STJ 4.52m 8th, Ellie Earnshaw VJ 53 1st, Isobel Carling SB 62 7th, Tessa Calveley SB 63 6th; best of track 4x1 lap relay – 3rd.

U13 Boys – Rhys Samways SLJ 1.86m 4th; best of track 6 lap time trial – 3rd.

U15 Girls – Amy Kolbert SB 60 9th, Sofia Danielle SLJ 2.14m 3rd; best of track 4 lap relay – 4th.

Under 15 Boys – Ekene Esiwe STJ 7.43m 1st, Angel Porter SB 73 4th position; best of track 2 lap relay – 2nd.

Grantham AC president Dave Eldridge said: "It was great to see the athletes giving their best performance and encouraging the other team members. Well done everyone."