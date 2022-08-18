Grantham Cricket Club's first XI enjoyed victory on the road at Louth in the Lincolnshire County Board Premier League on Saturday.

Grantham won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 174 before they were bowled out in the 49th over.

The majority of Grantham's batsmen only made it to the teens. Joe Kendall reached 16 runs before he was caught, whilst fellow opener Aqib Afzaal was on 41 when he was bowled. Third man Dhruv Shahi fell two runs short of 20 when he was caught.

Jared Hackney bowling for Grantham second XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (58690674)

D'ahri Hughes-Francis and skipper Zain Abbas faced three balls apiece before they were out for ducks. Zia-Ur-Rehman just missed out on double figures when he was caught.

Seth Roberts notched a dozen before he was run out, whilst Harry J. Green went two runs further but was then caught.

Muhammad Kaleem was bowled out for 16 and Bilal Hussain was caught when on six. Usman Afzaal was left stranded at the crease having notched 16 runs.

In reply, Grantham bowled Louth out for 89 runs off 28 overs to win by 85 runs.

Most impressive bowling figures came from Kaleem who took 3-7, with three maidens off six overs. Rehman took 2-9, Abbas 2-17 and Hughes-Francis 2-38. Wicket keeper Kendall made two catches.

Grantham's second XI hosted Long Sutton in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division at Gorse Lane and won by eight wickets.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, but Grantham had them all out for 107 in the 37th over.

Wicket keeper Rory Johnson and Martin Parmley took two catches apiece.

Rahul Kumar (58690671)

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Glenton Williams with 4-23. Matthew Barry had figures of 3-14 and Rahul Kumar 2-29.

In reply, Grantham reached target in the 23rd over with 109 at the expense of two wickets.

Top scorer was Parmley who carried his bat for 69, with fellow opener and skipper Stewart Mudie run out for five.

Number three Danny Ashley was caught on eight, whilst J.J. Singh Gangotra (23no) saw out the innings opposite Parmley.