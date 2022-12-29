United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Grantham Town Academy 1

Goalmouth action from the Harrowby United draw with Grantham Town Academy on Boxing Day. (61576629)

Harrowby United welcomed Grantham Town Academy for their latest league match at the JRL Brickwork Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Arrows were virtually at full strength apart from skipper Jack Gurney who was suspended.

Played in front of a bumper crowd of 150, Harrowby turned in a disappointing display with Grantham deserving to leave with a point for their efforts.

The first half was probably Harrowby's worst of the season with the two week hiatus looking like it had taken its toll on the players.

But Harrowby still had opportunities to put the game out of site of the young Gingerbreads team.

Harry Olivant had two good chances when on goal and a couple of good penalty shouts when Smith was fouled twice in the area, the second one even astonishing the visiting bench.

Grantham were mainly dangerous on the break and Phil McGann saved well from Nathan Brettoner when one-on-one. But minutes later he put Grantham ahead when a good cross from Harry Gibbons allowed Brettoner to direct a great header into the top corner.

One nil down at half time was very disappointing for Harrowby, but a few stern words at half time and did improve the Arrows after the break.

Harrowby had a great chance to draw level when a hand ball on the line prevented a goal and a penalty was given. And to the astonishment of everyone in the crowd, only a yellow was given. A poorly hit penalty from Elliot King was saved by the Grantham keeper to keep the visitors in front.

However, King redeemed himself minutes later with a good header to level the scores.

It was all Harrowby now, looking for the winner, and they thought they had it when new signing Jack Arbon rose to head home only for the flag to go up.

The match finished all square after a disappointing performance from Harrowby, and Grantham deserving of their point for their effort and workrate in Aitkin's first game in charge of the Academy.

Harrowby United have no game this weekend but the following Saturday (January 7) they have a tough looking fixture away at Hucknall Town.