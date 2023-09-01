Belvoir Tri Club entered three teams in the Huub Triathlon Relays at Holme Pierrepoint, Nottingham, on Saturday.

With four members in each team, each member of the team individually swam 500 metres (lake swim) before tagging their teammate, and so on, and so on, until all four people have completed the swim.

Moving on to the 15km (looped) bike leg, each athlete individually completed the 15km bike, until the last team member then tagged the first team member to start the 5km (one lap) run section.

The club relays have always been a fun yearly event for the club to take part in and is highly encouraged for those new to triathlon and for the more experienced athlete.

The first of the three mixed teams home finished in a respectable time of 4hr 11min 38sec,placing them 100th out of 187 mixed teams entered. They were followed by the second mixed team in 4:19:58, shortly followed by the third mixed team in a slower time of 4:22:52.

n BTC club members Edward Snowden and Rob Spashett are taking on their biggest swimming challenge yet tomorrow (Saturday) in the Lake Windermere End to End.

The 11-mile challenge is the equivalent to 708 lengths of a 25-metre pool.

Belvoir Tri Club has recently formed a junior squad for children in Grantham and the surrounding areas which gives children the opportunity to take part in physical activity, have fun learning new skills and most of all improving mental health.

Ed and fellow club member Rob will be attempting this 11-mile lake swim challenge to raise money to buy new bikes for the junior members, enabling them to train and compete at no cost to them or their parents.

The aim is to possibly source up to five to seven bikes and includes provision for the maintenance of these and the rest of the club’s bike stock.

Ed said: “This will allow us as a club to offer kids who may not have a bike and thus encourage complete inclusivity. But equally to enable kids to try out bikes before parents invest in the expense of buying a bike too.”

The goal for Rob and Ed is to raise £1,500 towards the purchase of bikes suitable for different ages and abilities.

To donate, visit tinyurl.com/BTCbikes