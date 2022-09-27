As the triathlon season winds down to a close for another year, members of Belvoir Tri Club have shown no signs of slowing down, getting another busy few weeks of racing under their belts.

Most recently, members took place in the local Vitruvian Triathlon – a classic middle distance triathlon consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 52-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run to finish off. The event was located on Rutland Water, making good use of the reservoir and surrounding local countryside.

The race had the added pressure of being Belvoir Tri’s middle distance club championship event, so it was all to play for.

Belvoir Tri Club's Louth Triathlon entrants, from left - Dale Kitchen, Karl Hunt, Rob Spashett, Lisa Udall, Steve Rogers, Mark Awcock, Scott Temprell. (59307328)

For the ladies' title, Claire Grieves took the first place club championship trophy, with Kate Dewar coming in second.

Bohdan Dawyd was first man, making him male club champion. Following him home were Darren Joint, Steve Rogers, Scott Temprell, Tom Dean and Claire Campbell.

It was a tough challenge for all the athletes, with Steve commenting that he was “so pleased to have completed it. It was never about the time, just finishing was the goal”.

Tom Dean made an emotional return to middle distance triathlon, saying of his achievement: “It took so much to get to the start line, it's been a hell of a four years but here I am back at the finish line, I could not be happier, and to have my children at the finish meant the world.”

Another recent local event was the Belvoir Castle Triathlon, back after a long hiatus and now under the management of Endorphin Sport.

Belvoir Tri Club's Vitruvian entrants, from left - Scott Temprell, Tom Dean, Kate Dewar, Steve Rogers, Claire Campbell, Claire Grieves and Darren Joint. (59307332)

There were a variety of distances on offer, with Manish Hiran completing the Olympic distance race, making it across the finish in a speedy 2:52:52 for fifth in his age group. Laura Kettle raced the same distance, finishing in an impressive 3:12:39 for fourth in her age group. Lewis Wallace chose the sprint distance, crossing the line in 1:30:13 for third in his age group.

Louth Triathlon was the stage of the club aquabike championship.

There was strong competition from the outset, with Karl Hunt clinching the male club championship win in 48:54. He was followed swiftly by Rob Spashett in 49:53. This made both men second and third in the overall race.

Steve Rogers came home in 59:06, followed by Scott Temprell in 1:04:31. In the women’s race, Verity Miles crossed the finish line in 53:06, winning the female club championship race. She was followed by Lisa Udall in 54:20. Both ladies achieved an impressive overall top 10 finish, with Verity and Lisa finishing first and second in their age group category.

Belvoir Tri also had members competing in the sprint triathlon, with Dale Kitchen crossing the line in 1:18:00, making him ninth in his age group. Mark Awcock followed in 1:26:13; then Elizabeth Daniels 1:31:23, Debbie Carleton 1:33:38, Stephen Gabbutt 1:35:28 and Claire Giles in 1:48:50.

Further afield, Belvoir Tri Club had members proudly racing at the famous Great North Run.

Laura Kettle was particularly pleased as she ran a superb personal best across the half marathon distance, making it home in an impressive 1:47:34.

Following Laura was Stephen Daniels who came home in 2:06:05, just before Stephen Gabbutt who ran a commendable 2:15:01.

All runners had nothing but positive things to say about the iconic race – the largest half marathon in the world.

Finally, club chairman Chris Pugh was joined by father and son duo Neil and Dom Dowsett on a European adventure to race the Copenhagen Ironman – a formidable challenge of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.1-mile run.

Chris commented that the race was "everything I’d hoped for and more. It’s been an epic three year journey with the title ‘you are an Ironman’ at the end."

Neil stormed home in 10:52:59, followed by Chris in 12:03:17, and then Dom in 13:30:24 – an incredible achievement by all.