Derby Velodrome is more commonly known and used for championship races such as the National Women and Men’s Madison Championship, raced over 120 and 200 laps respectively.

But last Friday, junior and adult members of Belvoir Triathlon Club took on the cycling track that involves racing around the steeply banked track, requiring a lot of skill, speed and endurance to stay around the oval velodrome.

The session began with a safety briefing from the coach, who outlined the basic rules of track cycling and explained how to use the track safely.

Belvoir Tri Club at Derby Velodrome (62695261)

She warned the group about the dangers of riding in a group and emphasised the importance of keeping a safe distance from other cyclists.

The group took to the track cautiously at first, but they soon began to get the hang of it and started to cycle at a higher speed and headed higher up the boards.

Following on from the club's involvement in the Rotary Club Swimarathon, Belvoir Tri once again had the senior squad out with the juniors squad, and club head coach Claudette Joint said: “The buzz of excitement and adrenalin were tangible at the end of the session. The group were all smiles and the consensus was definitely that we will be setting another date for a follow-up session."

Belvoir Tri Club at Derby Velodrome (62695264)

Club coach Karl Hunt also took part in the adrenaline packed afternoon and said: “Our younger members were literally clipped into a bike that had no brakes before being sent off around a track that you would struggle to walk up!

"Every single one of them set their own goals, some of them staying safe and low and some going way up to the top of the track; they all smashed it!"

Visit clubs.britishtriathlon.org/BelvoirTriClub