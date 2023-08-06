Thirty-eight-year-old Tom Dean completed the Outlaw Nottingham Triathlon to help raise funds for Rainbow Stars, a charity based in Sleaford which helps children with disabilities and their families.

It was Tom’s first ever attempt at completing the Ironman distance which needed to be completed in under 17 hours.

The first part of the Ironman distance was a 2.4-mile lake swim which took place at Holme Pierrepoint Country Park, Nottingham, which also hosts other multi-sports events such as the Outlaw Half and the upcoming HUUB Triathlon relays.

Ironman Tom Dean

On completion of the choppy lake swim, Tom began the 112-mile bike leg. The bike route was more than challenging, especially with an offering of high winds and a mechanical issue on the bike which set Tom back more than half an hour.

Sunday social rides with Belvoir Triathlon Club, where Tom has been a member for several years, has been a base for Tom to help support his training, gain confidence and an opportunity to cycle parts of the Outlaw Triathlon bike course.

Once back on the bike Tom admitted that “I knew that it wasn’t going to be fast nor pretty”.

As grit and determination set in, Tom wanted to make sure he got back to transition to start the last part of his Outlaw race – a full distance marathon.

After dismounting the bike, Tom headed out on to the multi-lap run course around the main regatta lake out to Lady Bay Bridge and back on the River Trent towpath.

Tom completed the race in 14hr 54min 18sec to be greeted by his wife Rachel and his two children Seb and Francesca, who ran down the finishers’ carpet with their father.

The question on everyone’s mind is to ask if they would do something like this again. Tom said: “I feel awesome, but never again. Thank you for all the support from family, friends and colleagues.”

More than £2,000 for Rainbow Stars has now been raised.

Tom added: “Rainbow Stars is an amazing charity, supporting children with additional needs and disabilities and their families. This is something which is very close to my heart as my son is autistic.

“My family and I know how hard it is navigating this difficult path and really value the work Rainbow Stars do.”

Donations can still be made here: tinyurl.com/justgivingOutlawTom