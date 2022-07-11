As the weather gets warmer, Belvoir Tri Club’s summer season of racing is now well and truly in full swing.

It has been a busy few weeks for the ladies and gents in BTC, with a variety of exciting races taking place throughout June.

There was a fantastic club presence at the Swim 6, a six hour open water racing event at Race Hub in Melton Mowbray.

Belvoir Tri Club dominated the Swim 6 event at Melton Mowbray. (57698845)

Teams of up to four swimmers swam relay laps of the 500m Race Hub lake, with only one member of the team being allowed in the water at any one time. Teams had six hours, with the aim of the game being to swim as many laps as possible.

Belvoir Tri Club truly dominated the event, entering seven teams in total.

Team ‘City of Atlantis Swim Squad’ was the most successful Belvoir team, finishing in an impressive second place overall. The team consisted of Stephen Hobday, Ollie Bitowt and Anna Littlecot, who between them swam 43 laps, or 21,500m. The fastest lap was swam in 7min 33sec by Ollie.

In overall fifth place were ‘3 Ironmen and Chris’, a team made up of Chris Masters, Steve Squires, Dean Scoffins and Mark Angeloni, who swam 36 laps in total.

The ‘Belvoir Mermen’ were sixth, also swimming 36 laps, and comprised of David Foster, Edward Snowden, Ove Anderson and Chris Pugh.

Just behind them were ‘TeamX’ – Mick Oliver, Darren Joint, Sam Campbell and Vince Shreeve – who swam 35 laps. Also swimming 35 laps were ‘Spashett’s Splashers’, made up of Russell Maksymiw, Laura Kettle, Rob Spashett and Sarah Chynoweth.

Just outside of the top 10, ‘The Relay Average Beavers’ came in 11th place, swimming 33 laps. The team was comprised of Karl Hunt, Manish Hiran and Kate Dewar. ‘Team Matt Broad’ were just behind them, Matt Broad, Sam Fuller and Lauren Green swimming 30 laps.

In 15th place with 29 laps were Simon Quanborough, Paul Scott, Louise Comfort and Sarah Terry or ‘The Dream Team’. Gina Woodward, Phil Broad, Gayle Wharton and Scott Temprell made up ‘Two Ducks and Two Drakes’ who between them swam 27 laps.

The event got rave reviews from the members who attended, with Chris Pugh commenting: "It was a fantastic club day, great racing and a great spirit and atmosphere. I was happy with my swimming but I was even happier to be around a really great bunch of people.’

Ove Andresen shared similar thoughts, saying: "It was a fantastic day. This was an amazing team event that really showed how great a club we are."

Five daring swimmers also went on to tackle the Chillswim Coniston End to End Swim last Saturday.

This was the 10th anniversary of this incredible swimming event which has sold out every year since its inception.

The swim starts at the south of Lake Coniston, in the Lake District, and finishes at the north end, it’s a simple as that. There’s just the simple matter of 5.25 miles of water to get through before you’re able to get out.

The views from the lake are legendary, taking in some of the Lake District’s most spectacular scenery.

Finishing in 67th position, Anna Littlecott swam the 5.25 miles in an incredible 2:31:55. Next was Edward Snowden, 2:58:43, followed by Alistair Knott, 3:02:44, and Sarah Terry in 3:22:55.

Alongside some spectacular swimming, triathletes competed in the most recent club championship event – the standard distance Dambuster Triathlon.

The Dambuster takes place at Rutland Water and is a stunning event.

The 1500m swim course takes place in a sheltered creek on Rutland Water and the bike course has the rare luxury of being a 40km closed roads route. The 10km run takes athletes across Rutland Water dam with panoramic views across the beauty spot.

Taking first place from Belvoir Tri, winning the standard distance club championship trophy, was Dean Scoffins. Dean finished in an incredible 2:24:28.

Following him was Mark Berry in 2:32:57.

First Belvoir woman home, winning the ladies' club championship trophy, was Claire Armstrong (2:42:56).

Hot on her heels were Gary Shoemake (2:44:45), Dale Kitchen (2:45:19), Claire Grieves (2:51:51) and then Sophie Hunt (3:04:12).

Conditions on the day were tough, with athletes commenting that a brutal wind made the bike course particularly gruelling.