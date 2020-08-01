Tributes paid to former Grantham Town chairman
Published: 17:15, 01 August 2020
Grantham Town have announced that former club chairman Tony Balfe sadly passed away on Friday July 24.
Leading the tributes this week were club secretary Pat Nixon and another former club chairman, Roger Booth.
Mr Balfe came on board with the club during the late 1980s and, according to Pat, "under his leadership the club was saved from almost certain closure".
John Burgess
