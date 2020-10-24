Tributes have been paid after a long-standing supporter and doorman at Grantham Town passed away, aged 55.

Fans of the club have paid their respects to Steve Hardman, who was involved with the Gingerbreads for over 25 years.

On Twitter, Grantham Town said: “The Gingerbreads are saddened to learn of the passing of supporter and former pass gate doorman, Steve Hardman.

Town pay tribute to Steve Hardman (42796336)

“Steve was a long time supporter and even though had been unwell in recent years, kept a very close eye on the club. Our thoughts are with his family.”

A minute’s silence was held in memory of Steve before their fixture at the Meres on Tuesday night against Matlock Town.

Grantham Town vice chair Sophie Cope said: “It was devastating to hear about Steve. We all know his health hasn’t been great in recent years, but he was still keen to know what was happening at the Club.He is someone who I’ve known since I started to come watch.His help at the club over the years was great and we will miss him.”

Amongst the many supporter tributes to Steve, he was descibed as “a top Gingerbread,” a “true friend” and a “Supporters Club and club shop stalwart for many years.”