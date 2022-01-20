Three members of Grantham Running Club made the trip to Northamptonshire for the Oundle New Year 10K.

First home for the club was Gav Meadows in 41min 9sec, a time he was very happy with on the gently undulating course.

Next was Nichola Webster in 57:42, a little way off her personal best but she was pleased to be working her way back to her best.

Louise Kennedy, Nichola Webster and Gav Meadows. (54308774)

Rounding off the GRC representation was Louise Kennedy with a PB of 1:04:45, beating her race from the previous week by five minutes and improving on her previous PB on the course, set in 2018, by two minutes.

Finishers were rewarded with a bespoke medal, mince pies, Jaffa cakes, bourbon biscuits or Haribos.

The men’s 10K was won in 34:14 by Richard Gibbs of Skegness DRC. The first placed woman was Natasha Martin of Kettering Town Harriers in 38:25. There were 270 finishers in the race.