Three separate Belton Woods Ladies knock-out competitions were held over the past few months, culminating in wins for three players.

The Captain’s Trophy, played on the Lakes course for ladies with handicaps between 1-20, was won by lady captain, Ailsa Lines, for the second year running. Runner-up was Julie White.

The Vice-Captain’s Trophy (handicaps between 20.1-29.9), again played on the Lakes course, was won by Becky Foster for the second year running. Runner-up was Yvonne Walker.

Ailsa Lines.

Becky Foster.

The Secretary’s Shield (handicaps between 40-54), played on the Woods Course, was won my Melita Copley. Runner-up was Sue Rayner.

The Joan Boycott Trophy final took place between the top four scorers who had the best four combined Stableford scores over the past 12 months from August 2022 to September 2023.

These four players went through to a knock-out round and the winner of the trophy was lady captain, Ailsa Lines, who defeated Judi Downward in a highly competitive but friendly match.