More than 75 members attended Grantham Running Club’s annual presentation evening at the Masonic Hall at Faraday House at the weekend.

The hugely popular event recognised the achievements of the members over the previous year with silverware awarded for some amazing performances.

The evening also offered an opportunity to take a look back at some of the best and funniest moments of 2022 with various slideshows and alternative awards.

Grantham Running Club awards presentation evening. Photo: Richard Hall Photography (62555321)

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was special guest Olympic hurdler Dai Greene. Dai has also held the title of World Champion, Commonwealth Games Champion and European Champion amongst his many accolades and he delivered a fantastic presentation on his career as an elite athlete.

He took the time to chat at length to members who were eager to hear about his successes, mindset and goals and everyone was impressed with his humility, humour and honesty. In turn, Dai commented that “everyone was incredibly friendly and welcoming and it was great to be surrounded by passionate runners and a supportive community that celebrates everyone’s achievements”.

The awards part of the evening began with the presentation of the club standards, which are awarded for people’s best age graded performance in a qualifying road race, and range from Tin up to Platinum standard.

GRC club standard winners. Photo: Richard Hall Photography (62555318)

Next (after a break for food and a trip to the bar) came the individual trophies for various categories. The biggest winner of the night was Holly Durham who had a fantastic year, smashing personal bests at every distance. Her table was heaving with trophies by the end of the night.

Holly Durham and Dai Greene. Photo: Richard Hall Photography (62555315)

The evening certainly had the feelgood factor with members enthusiastically celebrating one another’s accomplishments and socialising together, embodying the true spirit of GRC.

Full results: Men's 5k Champion – Samuel Jepson, Ladies' 5k Champion – Holly Durham, Men's 10k Champion – Sam Jepson, Ladies' 10k Champion – Holly Durham, Men's Half Marathon Champion – Matthew Kingston-Lee,

Ladies' Half Marathon Champion – Holly Durham, Men's Marathon Champion – Joe Diggins, Ladies' Marathon Champion – Holly Durham, Ultra-Runner of the Year –Andrew MacAllister, Cross Country Runner of the year – Paul and Caroline Davies, Best Newcomer – Peter Jennings, Biggest Improvement – Fraser Marshall, Men's Points Champion – Peter Bonner, Ladies' Points Champion – Caroline Davies, Members' Member of the year – Sam Jepson,

Men's GP Series Champion – Robert Howbrook, Ladies' GP Series Champion – Sarah High, Men's Club Champion – Rob Howbrook, Ladies' Club Champion – Sarah High, Nathan Walker Memorial Trophy – Sarah High.

Richard Hall Photography