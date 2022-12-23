Why not go to the horseracing this Christmas time and experience a flurry of festive fun, with race meetings taking place in relatively close proximity to Grantham at Southwell, Market Rasen and Leicester.

A day at the races is the perfect way to spend time with family and friends outdoors over the festive period, says Great British Racing, the marketing and promotional body of British horseracing.

Racing offers affordable family days out with the chance to experience thrilling racing action and enjoy quality time with loved ones.

Horseraciing meetings get festive for Christmas. (61457745)

Under-18s receive free admission at all fixtures, so a day at the races is the perfect winter occasion that all the family will remember.

There will be an abundance of festive activities for all the family to enjoy across the fixtures including live music, Christmas food and drink, and even prizes to be won for the best Christmas jumpers.

And not forgetting the ever popular annual Boxing Day meeting at Market Rasen.

Some festive race meetings have already taken place this week but the remaining fixture dates are as follows:

Market Rasen – The Rand Farm Park Boxing Day at the Races, Monday, December 26.

Leicester – Post Christmas Family Raceday, Wednesday, December 28.

Southwell – Festive Racenight – Thursday, December 29.

Visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen www.leicester-racecourse.co.uk and www.southwell-racecourse.co.uk for more details and ticket prices.