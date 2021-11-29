Grantham Tennis Club and Gym's new, completely free of charge, Feeling Good Again beginner tennis group, aimed at improving mental health, has several spaces remaining.

The group, that the NHS and Lincolnshire County Council support, guarantees good company, fun, healthy exercise and a much-needed boost to well-being that the pandemic has negatively impacted.

The club would love anybody to give this opportunity a try who feels joining the session would improve their sense of well-being and mental health, if their GP or social prescriber recommends it to them, or if family members or close friends suggest it would be a good idea.

Grantham Tennis Club's Feeling Good Again beginner tennis group. (53262151)

There is no need to have played the sport before.

Exercising with other people in a relaxed, cheerful and supportive social setting, learning or improving a skill and feeling fitter will enhance mental health. Ensuring everyone, whatever their age and circumstances, engages in a more active lifestyle both in terms of physical exercise and socially is now a top priority for the NHS and for central and local government.

A typical Feeling Good Again session includes catching up with everyone's news before the 1pm start and a five-minute warm-up consisting of a series of individual or paired racket skills.

The coaches are then patient with their clear demonstrations of the basic tennis skill practices, such as hitting a forehand and backhand. Club volunteers also give their help with the main session exercises.

A 20-minute social break happens after the first hour, with fresh fruit and water each week. In the second half of the session, there will be a series of mini-games and matches.

Everything is done safely, at the player's own pace and starting level of fitness and skill with lots of joining in, togetherness, humour and laughs.

Feeling Good group member Fiona, said: "After an injury, it was great coming to a non-threatening, encouraging environment. I was new to the area and joined such a friendly group of coaches and people."

Another, Maureen, said that the Feeling Good group was "a great relaxing and fun space to take time out for me, with the added benefits of physical, mental and social well-being. Fantastic staff and volunteers."

Come down to the next session without any commitment at all. Wear trainers and comfortable sports gear. The club will provide a very warm welcome, the fun, the activities, tennis rackets, excellent company, refreshments, and a real boost to well-being and mental health.

If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community.

The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham. It has excellent facilities, including four indoor courts, a gym, a cafe and bar, Exhale Therapy treatment rooms, and even an art gallery.

For more information about any of the above, pop into the club's reception or call 01476 591391.