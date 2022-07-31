It can prove tricky trying to catch fish in the recent very hot and sunny weather conditions, but there is one good way of bucking the trend and that is to fish in the shady margins.

That is what Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster has been doing on venues like the Match Lake at Woodland Waters, Ancaster.

While many anglers have been struggling with normally prolific attacking methods, like the feeder or long pole, Dave has been quietly fishing close in by overhanging tree and bush cover, where the water is a tad cooler.

Dave Coster fishing down the margins of the Match Lake at Woodland Waters. (58194472)

The temptation is to go out in open water because that is where many fish can be seen cruising and sunning themselves on the surface, but the majority out there are not interested in feeding until it gets cooler in the evening.

But light tackle fished much closer in has been finding lots of fish for Dave on a shorter length pole, cupping in soft groundbait and loose feeding casters over the top.

The best area to target is towards the bottom of the nearside ledge, looking for between 8ft and 10ft of depth, also having a shallow rig set up for later in the session, because regular loose feed often pulls quality silver fish up higher in the water.

Typically, Dave has been catching decent roach, perch and skimmers early on during his margin sessions, but by keeping a few loose fed casters going in and only topping up with groundbait occasionally, big roach and hybrids eventually move in.

Dave Coster's netful of fish, the result of fishing the margins at Woody's. (58194469)

The best way to catch these is to fish with lightly strung float rigs set between 3ft and 4ft deep. Keep laying this type of tackle in every time a few casters are fed and much better sized fish are likely to result.

Another good way of catching close is to use a long rod with a fine tipped waggler.

Ralph is a well known regular at Woody's and can often be seen using his 15ft Drennan Acolyte float rod, catching fish all day long no matter how hot the conditions get.