A Grantham swimmer has qualified for this evening's Commonwealth Games women's 400m individual medley final.

Eighteen-year-old former Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School student Freya Colbert qualified in style, winning heat two at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Smethwick, in 4min 42.64sec, qualifying for the final fourth fastest and setting the mark for Team England.

Freya said: “I’m really happy with that, it was quite close to my PB. With the crowd and everything, I was just excited to get in there and give it my best shot.

“We had a little rest into Worlds but we focused on this one more because there are bigger opportunities, the chance to make finals, home Games. My family and friends are here and I really wanted to show off in front of them. It’s paid off because I’m three seconds quicker than at Worlds."

If Freya can put in a similar or even better performance tonight she could be in with a shout for a medal.

The main obstacle in the way of Freya taking gold is Canada's Summer McIntosh who won heat one in a speedy 4.36.72.

A former member of Grantham Swimming Club, Freya trains with Nova Centurion in Nottingham.

So, tune into BBC on your TV this evening to see how Freya gets on in the final, scheduled to start at 7.15pm.