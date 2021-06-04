Two brothers notched a century each as their team romped to a 127 run win.

The Clayfield brothers, who play for Belvoir Cricket Club’s second XI, hit over 100 runs each to guide their side to a home win at the weekend.

The centurions, Olly and James, hit totals of 144 and 103 respectively , with 188 scored as a partnership. Their captain, George Tebbutt, described it as “a special situation”, as Belvoir beat Beeston & Toton Sycamore CC’s first XI.

James (left) and Olly Clayfield celebrating their centuries. (47797285)

After weeks of rain and cold weather, players and spectators at Belvoir cricket ground were greeted by glorious sunshine.

Captain Tebbutt lost the toss and the Belvoir 2nds were asked to bat first by the visitors.

The Belvoir 2nds’ well-oiled batting line-up had been waiting for a chance to bat first on a sunny day. Hubbard didn’t get this memo though, skewing a drive to point, on 17-1.

However, any optimism from the away side would slowly disintegrate as James and Olly Clayfield put on a batting masterclass for all to see, punching and placing the ball around the ground at

will.

James, with a long stride, looked impenetrable in defence and decisive in attack, his timing and shot selections were impeccable. Olly appeared reminiscent of a modern day Wally Hammond, cutting and driving the ball with incredible grace and timing.

As they both passed 50, the whole ground could sense they were just getting started. Both brothers shifted through the gears effortlessly, giving no chances to the bowling side. Now, the race was on to 100, but there were no nervous nineties from either. Experience and ability meant that they would never give such a golden opportunity away. James reached the ton first with a beautifully timed four and celebrated to rapturous applause from all attending the ground. The next ball was brilliantly caught on the cover boundary for 103 but James could be immensely proud of his innings.

This brought George Tebbutt to the crease after watching the Clayfields put

on a triumphant partnership of 188. His first job, to congratulate Olly on a sublime hundred.

Again, the ground rising in admiration for a brilliant innings, but Olly wasn’t finished there. With support from Tebbutt (23) and Jacob Marshall-Taylor (20no) the Belvoir batting lineup had set up for carnage in the last five overs, as Olly hit the boundary at will and JMT cleverly attacked and rotated the strike. Belvoir finished on 311-3.

In reply, the exciting Sammy Hardy was in no mood to let a good position slip. Pacey and accurate, the youngster soon removed the off stump of skipper Paul Walsh. Beeston were soon in deep trouble as Ben Robinson picked up two wickets at the other end.

However, with Beeston at 30-3, their number 4 Mark Walsh unleashed a brilliant counter attack, dispatching the ball to all parts as Belvoir’s young attack had to hold on. Through brave bowling and excellent fielding, Belvoir continued to pick up wickets at the other end. Chas Hubbard, like a man reborn, sliding and almost running out the Beeston star man.

Hardy went one better with a direct hit from long off as Belvoir kept taking their chances. Eventually, Walsh holed out for 98 to a sensational diving catch in the deep from 15 year old Jack Butler off the excellent skipper George Tebbut.

Ollie Poole and Dan Wade both bowled accurately before Sammy Hardy returned to polish off the tail. A brilliant all round performance in the sunshine at the BCG as the home side won by 127

runs.

Hubbard described it as, “a day to remember for the Clayfield family, and with lots of them at the ground to see the brilliance for themselves.

“They will be able to reminisce at family gatherings for many years to come!”