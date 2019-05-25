All three Grantham CC teams had a game on Saturday, achieving two wins out of three.

The first team took on Alford and District in the Lincs ECB Premier League, with the opposition batting first.

Dan Freeman ripped through their line-up, taking eights wickets and restricting them to a very low 62 all out.

Stewart Mudie batting for Grantham 2nd. Photo: Toby Roberts (10884728)

Grantham managed to chase down the winning runs without much effort with Ross Carnelley (27) and James Dobson (22no) top scoring. Both these batsmen are in great form, making runs on some very difficult pitches.

The second string played at home against Freiston CC in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Grantham batted first and although they had a solid start with openers Marin Parmley (32) and Stewart Mudie (39) top scoring, a bit of a collapse ensued, with the innings saved by a 24-run addition from Jared Hackney and 14 not out from captain Gaz Bennett.

Grantham ended on 160 all out in 44 overs.

Coming out to chase, Freiston lost an early wicket before some solid batting from their top order. They managed to chase down the total with the loss of only four wickets.

Taylor Fell was the top Grantham bowler, taking two wickets off his eight overs.

Grantham's third team took on Skegness 2nd at home in the SLBL Division Two.

Skegness chose to bat first but struggled immensely against some very accurate Grantham bowling. After 18 overs, they only managed to score 18 runs.

The opposition ended on 115-6 after 45 overs with the top bowling performance coming from Charlotte Cross (2-23 off 10).

Grantham came out of the starting blocks like a horse on fire, wasting no time chasing down the meagre total, ending with 118 runs for two wickets in 21 overs. Top scoring were the Barry brothers, Matty (51no) and Olly (30), both in excellent form.

Grantham's Sunday side played against Market Deeping CC.

The opposition batted first and scored 182-7 wickets in their allotted overs. Mike Evans, John Nyumbu and Carl Wilson each took two wickets.

Coming out to bat, Grantham had solid contributions from every player in the top order, chasing down the victory total in 32 overs.

Grantham ended on 183-5 with top scores from Carl Wilson (44) and Max Everett (42no). A quickfire 30 runs off 18 balls by in-form James Dobson just added to the opposition’s misery.