Witham Wheelers activities are getting back to normal after the disruption of the pandemic.

The club 10-mile time trials are resuming on Tuesday evening (Apri 12), with headquarters at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane.

Sign on from 6pm with first rider starting at 6.45pm.

Simon Cocker and Michael Smalley riding the Tuesday night Witham Wheelers two-up 10-mile time trial. Photo: Alan East

All are welcome to come and have a go, on any bike, refreshments available after the event. Test that fitness after a winter's riding wrapped up or indoors and gain motivation by challenging yourself to improve week by week. Note front and rear lights are now required to aid rider safety.

Saturday social rides leave from Wyndham Park at 9am, around 30-40 miles with a café stop, no-one gets left behind. Check Facebook page for any changes to this.

Sunday club rides are leaving from the Market Place at 8.30am, usually around 50-60 miles with a café stop.

The open racing season has also started with two club riders taking part in the Spalding 18.2-mile time trial from Edenham to Colsterworth and back. A rolling course in cold conditions made it a tough early season ride.

Julie Clark was third female in 1hr 2min 26sec while supervet Michael Smalley returned 55.02 on his comeback after a year out with injuries.

In the first club two-up time trial on Tuesday evening, numbers were depleted with the effects of Covid, school holidays and cold, windy conditions.

Results: Julie Clark & Carol Milne 32.01, Simon Cocker & Michael Smalley 28.10, Peter Cocker (solo) 23.16.