United Counties League Division One

Gedling Miners Welfare 0

Harrowby United 2

Harrowby United's John Smith (centre) comes under pressure at Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday. Photo: Steve Nesbitt/LincsSnapper

Harrowby United made the trip to Nottingham on Saturday to face Gedling, who have of late been sucked into the relegation fight.

Harrowby went into the game of the back of an impressive win against Clipstone, so confidence was good. They made just one change with Charlie Hart missing and Kemal Yeniberitz coming into the starting 11.

On a difficult surface there was not much between the teams in the early stages, with Gedling using a direct approach, but Gothard, Lewis Marsh and Yeniberitz headed and dealt with everything put on them.

Midway through the first half, Harrowby took the lead when the hard working Lord Marfo was fouled in the Gedling box and the referee pointed to the spot. Elliot King stepped up to smash the penalty into the top corner.

Still chances were at a premium for both teams and as the half wore on it started to be a battle, with both teams desperate for the next goal.

The second half kicked off with Gedling on the front foot and pushing more men forward.

That left a lot of space to work with and Harry Olivant and Smith started to get a lot of joy on both wings, with Gedling now starting to tire.

Ollivant on one run hit the bar then had a one-on-one well-saved by Gedling keeper Jonny Glbert.

The Arrows' Mathias Amponsem was replaced by Robbie King after sustaining a bad eye injury.

Phil McGann was rarely troubled in the Harrowby goal which was testament to the defensive work of the whole team.

The all-important second goal arrived from a quick break again, with Jack Gurney going through the middle. He slipped it to John Smith who slotted in past the keeper to give Harrowby a two goal cushion.

Taylor and Mustapha John came on to give Harrowby fresh legs and the Arrows saw the game out well to give them back-to-back victories for the first time this season, and move them a couple of places up the table.

It was a great result for the Arrows and the last two games they have shown a great togetherness to lift the spirit in the team.

+ Harrowby United will be looking to make it three on the bounce when West Bridgford visit the JRL Brickworks Stadium on Friday night, 7.45pm kick-off. And then it is another home game next Tuesday (March 14) when Southwell make the trip to Dickens Road.