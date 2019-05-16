South Notts League

Division A

Belvoir 138

Cavaliers & Carrington 2nd 79

Gareth King notched a knock of 23 for Belvoir 1st XI on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (10428294)

The damp conditions before and during this match made batting a perilous occupation.

Gareth King (23) did his best to push the score along with some enterprising shots including a flick off his pads for six over backward square leg.

Following his demise, Liaqat Ali (3-39) took three quick wickets with some intelligent bowling.

However, amidst the wreckage stood skipper Tom Neville (49no) – defiance incarnate. With a bit of power here and a bit of finesse there, he guided Belvoir to a defendable score.

Shay Brady (20) backed him up in a stand of 44 precious runs for the sixth wicket.

Then numbers 10 and 11, Ben Robinson and Danny Gibson, proved steadfast as Neville drew closer to a 50, only being denied as the overs ran out.

The Cavaliers' reply stuttered to 27-1 before 'pocket battleship' Phil Irvine turned up the heat with three wickets in successive overs. This was a sustained spell of clever, penetrative and aggressive seam bowling (13-0-51-5).

Spurred on by his partner, Danny Gibson put in a telling spell of 7-3-13-2 to reduce the Cavaliers to 61-8.

But it was not over yet, at least not for Shabir Dad and Liaqat Ali who scrambled 18 runs for the ninth wicket, only to see Bottomley return to snaffle the last two wickets, finishing on 6.3-1-9-3.

Also of note were a fine slip catch by Dan Wilson to see off the dangerous Waheed Kayani and three excellent takes of swirling steeplers by Sam Nightingale and Olly Clayfield.