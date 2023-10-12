Under-10

Gonerby Yellows 3

Ropsley Blues 0

Gonerby Yellows started the Sunday morning full of confidence after receiving their new football kit which was kindly sponsored by Lincolnshire Commercials.

Gonerby were yet to have a victory over Ropsley Blues after some tough matches in previous seasons. However, the Yellows appeared to have an extra spring in their step prior to the match.

Ropsley started strongly, putting Gonerby under severe pressure from the off, with multiple corners and many shots on target.

Gonerby’s defence were resilient with the goalkeeper pulling off some great saves which he made look comfortable.

Gonerby started to add some attack to their game and the breakthrough came from an outrageous long range shot from Harry Adkins who hit a first time strike from the halfway line which looped up into the air and over the Ropsley goalkeeper, leaving the crowd stunned.

A second was added minutes later by Roman Brackenbury, who began a darting run just inside the opposition half. He twisted and turned with great agility and pace and finished off the spectacular run with a calm finish into the bottom corner.

With some tired Gonerby legs, it was important to use a lot of substitutions during the match, rolling subs on and off, giving them a few minutes to catch their breath.

The second half was an even battle between the two teams, but Gonerby persevered with their attack and the ball fell a few yards outside the area to Jacob Gaunt who smashed it with a venomous left footed strike towards the Ropsley goal. The keeper pulled of a great save, but the power of the shot took the ball over the line to give Gonerby a three-goal cushion.

Gonerby were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of the match through a handball in the box from a Ropsley defender. Ellis Johnson stepped up to take the penalty and took it within a flash. The penalty was low and hard and heading towards the bottom left-hand corner but just edged wide of the post.

An overall great team performance and an amazing result for Gonerby Yellows, gaining their first clean sheet and continuing their unbeaten run this season.

A special mention to the support of all the parents who turn up every week to cheer on the team.

Man of the match was Harry Adkins.