Under-15

Boston 7

Kesteven 26

Kesteven under-15s played Boston at Sleaford’s ground. (22603013)

Kesteven made a steady start, working their way through the phases and building pressure as they moved steadily into the Boston half.

Strong work from the forwards saw the Kesteven side wrestling the ball from Boston hands at the breakdown, while Kesteven’s backs turned up the wick to move deep into Boston’s 22.

A well-executed line-out move fed the ball effortlessly out to inside centre Plant, who powered over the line to put the first five points on the board, which Barry topped up with a crowd-pleasing in-off-the-post conversion.

Despite some outstanding work by the forwards, a number of handling errors thwarted Kesteven’s attempts to increase the margin and the next score was slow to come.

However, capitalising on a penalty just inside Boston’s half, Gilbert put the ball into touch on the 5m line with clinical precision.

The ever-reliable Pilkington plucked the ball safely off the top of the line-out, off-loading it safely into the hands of the half-backs.

With the ball moving quickly down Kesteven’s line, the try looked inevitable. But the Boston defence stood firm and repelled the first phase.

Undeterred, Kesteven reset and a Boston fumble presented Plant with the ball at close range and with very little work to do to put another five points on the scoreboard. Barry had no trouble converting and Kesteven went into half time with a 14-point lead.

The second half saw Kesteven camped up in the Boston 22.

Every counter by Boston was repaid with interest from Wasowski and man-of-the-match James.

Sheard picked up from the base of a breakdown to surge over the line, only for the try to be disallowed on the grounds of a double movement.

But all was not lost. Play was brought back 5m for a penalty to Kesteven for a high tackle on Sheard just before his moment of glory.

A kick for touch and a perfectly executed set-piece from the line-out saw full back Bullement clean through and over the try line to score wide on the left, leaving the golden boot of Barry to claim the additional two points.

Within five minutes, the Black Army surged forward once more. Yet another flowing move delivered premium service to winger Owen who touched down in the corner.

A consolation try from Boston in the 22nd minute was just reward from a team that had shown grit and determination throughout, but were out-played convincingly in every area of the game.

Kesteven: Sheard, Simpson, James, Wasowski, Griffiths, Login, Hind, Pilkington, Gilbert (c), Park, Poole, Plant, Barry, Owen, Bullement, Jallow, Smith.

