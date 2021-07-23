Northern Premier League East side Lincoln United were Saturday's visitors to Dickens Road on a sweltering afternoon.

Harrowby were well understrength with five regulars missing and in the blistering heat knew it would be a difficult afternoon.

The game started and it was fair to say a neutral would not have known which was the higher placed team.

Lincoln took the lead against the run of play when Cotton scored after looking easily offside; maybe the sun was a factor for the linesman.

Harrowby thought they had equalised when Durkin fired home, but interference from forward Thorpe was deemed enough to be flagged offside to the dismay of the Harrowby players.

Harrowby scored a deserved equaliser with great link up play from Ollivant and McGovern ended with a great finish from Thorpe.

With the game level at one apiece and Harrowby very much in the game, the turning point came when a Lincoln player burst through the Harrowby defence and was tripped by Anderson for a sending off and a free kick on the edge of the box. The free kick was converted and for the next 10 minutes Lincoln really put a disjointed Harrowby to the sword, scoring twice more before half time for a 4-1 scoreline.

With Harrowby scratching their heads over the scoreline after dominating for half an hour of the game, common sense prevailed and the official let Harrowby restart with 11 men and they were soon competing well again against their higher league opponents.

With the heat now blistering, the lack of substitutes showed on Harrowby and the final score ended 6-2 to Lincoln United. Dan Cotton scored from four good finishes for Lincoln and Juan scored Harrowby's second.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee was full of praise for his players for their effort and spoke about the lack of changes he could make in the heat due to unavailability of players.

McGhee said: "With 11 on the pitch we looked really comfortable and were by far the better team at 1-1, but the sending off has killed the game. But we must react better because that could happen again in a league game.

"But overall there were a lot of positives to take forward to Keyworth on Friday night.