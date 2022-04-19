United Counties League Division One

Kimberley Miners Welfare 2

Harrowby United 1

Harrowby United travelled to champions Kimberley again depleted, with at least eight first team players missing through various reasons on Saturday.

The game, in front of a crowd of 300, began with Kimberley dominating the ball but Harrowby's defence stood firm.

Kimberley took the lead when Markevic slipped his marker for Rose to tap home.

Harowby, to their credit, then stood firm and should have equalised when a shot from Jack Gurney was saved by the keeper for Mustapha John to somehow miss the rebound.

Into the second half and Kimberley soon had a second goal, this time from a corner and a good header into the top corner.

Harrowby again never gave up and then had their best period of the game, playing some of their best football for some weeks, and they scored a deserved goal with a fine finish from Gurney.

Kimberley then started to back track and the inclusion of Nathan Smith from the Harrowby bench, after being out injured for three months, gave the Arrows that extra attacking threat.

The impressive Luke Anderson had a half chance header for United, but the game finished with Kimberley triumphing and finishing deserved champions.

Harrowby's last game of the season is on Saturday at home to Graham St Prims. Kick-off is 3pm.