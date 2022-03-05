Competing as last season’s lady champion, Grantham sailor Val Millward sailed as many events as possible to achieve a final placing of third Lady Helm in the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series 2021-22.

Val received her award at the prizegiving of the series which took place at the RYA Dinghy and Water Sports Show, held this year at Farnborough.

During the series, sailors took part in up to nine regattas with over 100 entries at each.

Val Millward receives her prize at Farnborough. Photo: Tim Olin (55185050)

The winners of the overall series were decided on their total score for the series.

More than 200 competitors took part during the dinghy handicap series, from all over the country in their chosen boat.

Val Millward. Photo: Tim Olin (55185053)

Val said: "I really feel I am flying the flag for disabled sailing and hope my success encourages more disabled sailors to take part in the future."