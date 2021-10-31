Grantham yachtswoman Val Millward took part in the Ice Tankard Open at Hollowell Sailing Club.

It is an open meeting for both club members and visitors, open to all single and double handed mono and multi-hull boats.

Sadly only a small fleet of 17 took part this year and there were a few visitors.

Val Millward (right) in action at at Hollowell Sailing Club. (52602675)

The sailing was of high quality, providing close racing throughout the fleet.

Val's main problem was avoiding other boats that the severe gusting wind caused to do unpredictable things.

This was particularly noticeable on the start line when two mediocre starts, on Val's part, became good ones because of the change in wind force and direction.

Val came third overall with a second place finish and two thirds. Hazel, the young 4.7 sailor, was too good to beat on her home waters, whilst Pete in the Supernova made a few adjustments to his rig at lunchtime and gained better results in the afternoon.