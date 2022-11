More news, no ads

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' first team won their recent match against Oakham II.

The scores were Julia Young and Carolyn Park 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 and 7-6, Emma Atkins and Penelope Wray 3-6, 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4.

This gave an overall match result of 8-2 sets, 46-36 games win for Belvoir Vale.

All smiles, Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' first team celebrate victory. (60287920)

To find out more about BVTC, se visit their website clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub or

Facebook page @BelvoirVale TC