It has been tough going for many competitors on the Fossdyke Canal this winter, mainly due to the waterway being less coloured than normal, writes Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster.

This makes target fish such as roach, perch and skimmers ultra-wary, because predators like pike become a lot more active in clear water.

But despite the conditions, two anglers have stood out in the popular series of matches run in the Saxilby area just outside Lincoln.

Dave Whelan (53970842)

Dale Whelan and John Barningham finished the Whisby Angling Supplies Individual League series tied on 34 section points, so it came down to overall weight to separate the pair, with Dale just edging it with 28lb – compared to John’s 27lb 4oz.

But that was not the end of the matter. Barningham bounced back to win both the Fossdyke Championship and the Lincoln and District AA. Fur and Feather competitions during December.

John Barningham (53970839)

The latest match saw John draw on peg two of the Bridge Section, a consistent area where he caught small fish to begin with on punched bread. But later in the match he found a better stamp of skimmer bream on casters to weigh in an excellent 12lb 2oz.

Runner-up was canal regular Dave Hiley on peg one with 8lb 8oz of roach, followed by John Small with 8lb 3oz of roach from the unfancied Pikehouse section.

Best methods this winter have been punched bread, red pinkies and groundbait for the roach, trying casters or big maggots for bonus fish. The worm approach has been working best close to the nearside or far bank pilings, where some big perch have been included in catches, with several fish over the two pound mark.

After the Christmas break, the Johnson and Smith-sponsored Saturday League is the next series of matches to be run on the Fossdyke. These will be on the 8th and 22nd of January and 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of February. Details can be found on the Lincoln and District AA website.

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s fishing adventures on fishingmagic.com