Sudbrook Moor senior captain Steve Squires will not mind admitting that in April he celebrated his 75th birthday.

Fit, active and thoroughly immersed in his six rounds of golf a week, Steve is enjoying exceptional scoring, with a winning display over four days.

In the April Sunday Stableford, amongst a playing field of 41, Steve returned 45 points as the best card of the day.

Pictured from left are Andy Crawford, Sudbrook Moor senior captain Steve Squires and Ernie Nixon. (56446072)

This has launched Steve to the top of the Order of Merit in the 2022 Rainbow Series.

In the monthly Wednesday stableford, Steve’s brace of wins, from 36 players, came from his scorecard of 43 points.

As well as Steve’s involvement in at least two competitions a week, he remains very committed to friendships from the past.

A treasured part of every week is Steve’s Friday playing schedule, and Friday means football friends’ reunion afternoon.

Substituting football with golf has kept Grantham Town pals together, with Andy Crawford and Ernie Nixon also members of Sudbrook Moor, and tracing Ernie’s original connection with Steve to playing for Woolsthorpe Football Club. Together, they truly have now found the game of a lifetime.

Absent from the photo is Gary Bowen who generally makes up this football foursome.