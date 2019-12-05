The Winterton round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League saw a reduced participation by Witham Wheelers members as it was a non-counting for the championship, and also a long drive right to the top of the county, in poor conditions.

The course itself was on the showground at Winterton and almost pan flat and reasonably dry considering the recent rain, except for one very wet and muddy 100m section which was best tackled right through the middle, the only way to maintain any speed.

In the veterans' race Simon Cocker had one of his best outings of the season so far with 49th overall out of 93 riders and fourth in the Vet 60 category, getting the better of clubmate Sean East 53rd (36th Vet 40).

Simon Cocker enjoying his best performance of the cyclo-cross season thus far. Photo: Alan East (23331267)

The race was won by James Sharp (Rapha Cycling Club) just pipping Steve Wood (Geared Up & CN Cycles) in a final sprint to the line.

