United Counties League Division One

Lutterworth Athletic 2

Harrowby United 3

Harrowby United (31315577)

Harrowby United made the trip to basement side Lutterworth Athletic expecting to get a win and close in on the top four.

It was the same 11 from the good win against Sileby, but Rigby and Showler were missing from the squad.

It was a disastrous start to the game and Harrowby found themselves two goals down in six minutes after two defensive howlers gave the young hosts great belief that they could get only their second win of the season.

The first half was littered with mistakes all over the pitch and Harrowby looked a shadow of last Tuesday night's team.

The Arrows did halve the deficit when Price prodded home a Sylla cross. And two minutes later, Harrowby thought they had equalised through Billy Stubbs, but a linesman's flag ruled it out to the disbelief of Harrowby, with two Lutterworth players clearly standing at the posts.

Harrowby knew they had to improve and there was more purpose about their play after the half time break, without really creating too much though.

And then the Arrows equalised from a corner. Lutterworth's goalkeeper dropped the ball and, after a couple of blocks, Dan Moulds scored his first for the club through the keeper's legs.

A new found energy was evident in Harrowby's play now and their passing became a lot sharper.

With 15 minutes to go, the Arrows got bagged what would prove to be the winner. A long punt up front saw Lutterworth's keeper go to collect the ball but it hit his defender. The ball dropped kindly for Price to roll the ball in the net for his second goal of the game.

Harrowby kept the ball well for the remaining minutes of the game, but in the last minute Lutterworth should have equalised when slack defending again allowed an easy cross to the back post where the on-rushing forward was just inches away from a tap-in.

The referee then blew his whistle to the relief of the Harrowby players.

Manager McGhee commented how disappointed he was with the performance, but he was thankful that they kept plugging away to get an important three points.

