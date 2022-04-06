Midlands 3 East (North)

Kesteven 25

Belper 17

Action from Kesteven's win over Belper on Saturday. (55921686)

Kesteven welcomed a good crowd of old boys for their annual reunion at a chilly Woodnook on Saturday.

The match got off to a cracking start with Belper opening the scoring after five minutes with a smart try in the corner, before Kesteven snapped back.

Firstly, Shields was just wide with a penalty before he redeemed himself by giving a scoring pass to George Whinney who raced in at the corner for the equalising try.

The game settled down with both sides cancelling each other out before Ks were awarded a penalty after 25 minutes. Shields made no mistake this time and Kesteven had the lead.

Then came the moment of the match. Mitchel fielded the restart kick and fed Will Walker. The scrum half took the ball on and fed it through Shields who found Purves outside. The big prop took on a couple of defenders before sending Tom Wood on a 40-metre run to the posts for a fabulous try. Shields converted to open up a 10-point lead which Ks held till half time.

Kesteven brought on Harris and Palin for Hodgson and Grinney at half time.

Belper started the second half strongly and added heir second try after five minutes, before Kesteven reasserted them selves.

Mitchell was becoming more prominent in the match and was involved in some good moves before he found that willing speed machine that is Whinney who latched on to a fine pass to follow a great angled run and score the decisive try. Shields' conversion made the score 22-10 with 20 minutes left.

Pert came on for Nicklin and Grinney returned in place for Wood for the last 20 minutes.

Belper did not give up and were able to score their third try which was converted narrow the gap to five points with 15 minutes remaining.

Play continued to ebb and flow. Whinney and Palin went close to scoring but in the end the only addition to the scoring was a last minute penalty by Shields which sealed the win.

Kesteven: Grinney, Whinney, Goodrich, Raddings, Wood, Shields, Walker, Sheardown, Cummings, Purvis, Nicklin, Knight, Norsworthy, Hodgson, Mitchel. Reps: Pert, Harris, Palin,