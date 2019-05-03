Long Bennington U18s secure Notts Youth League title
Long Bennington under-18s secured the Notts Youth League Division Three title with a 5-1 victory against Edwalton Cavaliers.
Over the course of the season, the team have won 22 games, drawn three and lost one.
In doing so, they have scored 130 goals, amassed 69 points and played some excellent football, drawing many compliments.
Long Bennington FC is a Charter Standard Community Club, providing football for all ages.
The under-18s are in their 10th season and their success this time around has come against some of the biggest clubs in Nottinghamshire.
Pictured from left, back – coach Pete Johnson, Brad Johnson, Isaac Carley, Callum Lodge, Michael Coates, Owen Rowley, Kieron Neil, Oliver Bridges, James Scott and manager Steve Rowley; front – Sam Wright, Max Hardy, captain Josh Searson, Charlie Doig, Louis Butler, Oliver Howgill and Oliver Barry. Missing from the photo are Korban Read and Jamie Staunton.
