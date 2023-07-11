South Notts League Division A

Belvoir 1st 224-7

Caythorpe 2nd 192

Sam Penford batting for Belvoir first XI on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

(Belvoir won by 32 runs)

Belvoir lost the toss and were asked to bat on their home soil.

Belvoir used their full 40 overs, with Demetri Lucas top scoring with 81 before he was bowled and Tom Neville adding a useful 64 before he was out to a catch.

In reply, Belvoir bowled the visitors all out in the 39th over.

Best of the Belvoir bowlers was Daniel Gibson with 5-33 and Tom Lindsay took two catches.

Division G

Belvoir 2nd 118-8

Ravenshead 1st 89

(Belvoir won by 29 runs)

Visitors Belvoir lost the toss and were asked to bat in a reduced 28 overs match.

Pick of the batters was Isuru Vidanagamage who was bowled just four runs short of his half-century.

In reply, Belvoir bowled the home side all out with the second ball of the 24th over.

Best of the Belvoir bowlers was Vidanagamage (4-18) who also took two catches, as did Gus Hagger and Konara Wearasinghe.

Division J

Bottesford 1st 162

Coddington & Winthorpe 1st 166-3

Bottesford lost the toss and were asked to bat on their own ground, finding themselves all out in the 31st over.

Simon Claricoats top scored with 79 before he fell to a catch, with fellow opener and skipper Will Seymour (21) the next best before he was bowled.

In reply, the visitors reached target in the 32nd over with the best of the Bottesford bowlers being Chris Dibley with 2-23.

Division K

Hoveringham 2nd 36

Claypole 1st 40-0

Claypole lost the toss and were asked to field, bowling the home side all out with the fourth ball of the 21st over.

Pick of the bowling attack were Matthew Revill with 3-6 and Wayne Harley 3-18.

In reply, Claypole reeled off the target with the first ball of the fifth over, skipper Joe Attewell and John North carrying their bats for 13 and 22 runs respectively.