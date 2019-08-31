Belvoir Cricket Club put on its annual Charity T20 Tournament in celebration of the lives of two of its members.

Chris Jones, who sadly died in a car accident, would have been delighted at the whole idea of T20 cricket as he was an exponent before it had been invented.

Euan Coulthard tragically died in a drowning accident.

The assembled teams for Belvoir Cricket Club T20 Day (15834986)

He was a more traditional cricketer and a true gentleman of the game. However, he would have enjoyed the thrash and bash as much as anyone.

Three teams took part in a round robin of games of 10 overs per side. Chopper’s Knightriders won both of theirs.

Jack Copley and Joe Bottomley starred with the bat each retiring twice once they had reached 30. Will Bray and Shay Brady backed them up with gusto.

The bowling honours must go to Olly Elson whose spin had two batsmen deceived in each game to give him combined figures of 4-18.

For Lewy’s Daredevils, Phil Irvine cracked an unbroken 30 and Ollie Poole took a couple of smart wickets to make a game of it.

Sam Nightingale was imperious for Fentem’s Falcons, scorching 32 not out from eight deliveries. The team was also indebted to a rock solid 25 from Chris Bealby, and a cracking couple of overs from Aalhad Kulkarni (2-9).

The third game saw the Falcons and the Daredevils striving to be in the final with the Knightriders.

Bealby and Nightingale once again scored rapidly, setting up the Falcons innings but it was Gareth King (33no) who finished it off as the Knightriders added 38 from the last two overs.

In reply, Jake Fisher (35no) and Harry Adams (31no) endeavoured to attack but after five overs they were 28 runs behind the Falcons at the same stage. When they had to retire, it was too big a task for the incoming batsmen and the Daredevils were eliminated by 43 runs.

In the 15 overs per side final, the Knightriders again batted first.

The new retirement score at 50 enabled Elson to dominate a fair portion of the innings with the only 50 of the tournament. Support came from excellent knocks by Brady, Bottomley and Matthew Fentem.

When their turn came the Falcons, needing 154 to win, found that Elson was still in a miserly mood, bowling his three overs for 14 runs and two wickets.

Nightingale (27) produced another fabulous knock and Gareth King followed up on his two wickets with 49 beefy runs.

But they were always behind the asking rate and up against some determined bowling, managing only 15 from the last three overs as Daniel Wade crowned the day’s activities with a wicket off the last ball.