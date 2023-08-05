With an air temperature of more than 30 degrees, the heat was certainly on for Shaun Balfe and Sandy Mitchell as they lined up for the British GT Championship away round at Portimao’s Algarve circuit in Portugal.

Following their victory at Snetterton, the pair were hoping that the Mediterranean temperatures would suit their Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Balfe, of Fulbeck, was sixth best in his qualifying session, but only 0.575sec off the pole time.

Shaun and Sandy's Lamborghini Huracan on track last weekend. Photo: JEP Photography

“It was a safe lap, a bit cautious as I think I still lacked track time. I was quickest on my first lap, so not quite on it,” said Balfe.

It was then Mitchell’s turn to take on the Pros, emerging just 0.098sec off pole man Marciello’s time in the RAM Mercedes, giving them fourth on the aggregated grid.

Balfe started the race as usual, but in the lunchtime heat of the day. His first stint was short due to an early safety car intervention, heading in to hand to Mitchell after just seven laps, having retained fourth, despite some pressure from Leung’s BMW.

“It was a clean and simple start, Leung was pushing hard, but I managed to hold him off,” Balfe added.

Mitchell had rejoined in 18th and had to work his way through a number of GT4 cars, before making progress in his own class.

After demoting the Academy GT4 Mustang duo on lap 16, he was back up to 12th when the safety car re-appeared to trigger another flurry of stops.

Mitchell headed in after 18 laps, but with 11 laps under caution, it was not until lap 28 that Balfe could start racing again.

“The brakes had cooled behind the safety car, but it was painful keeping everything just right. Plus concentration brought its own challenges too,” Balfe explained.

Having quickly passed a couple of GT4 cars, he was chasing Creswick’s Mercedes, going by on lap 32 to break into the top 10, before ousting’s Campbell’s McLaren a lap later.

Progress continued fairly swiftly and he was soon closing on reigning champion Loggie’s Mercedes too. But Loggie then took Tse’s McLaren and Balfe started to make his challenge to follow.

He was into sixth after 43 laps and chasing his Barwell team-mate Mark Sansom, but out came the safety car again as the end of the second hour approached.

It was a busy pit lane, but Balfe was the last of the front runners to stop, heading in from the lead with 56 laps done.

“I did the longest stint, so it gave Sandy four new tyres and a lighter fuel load. We had good pace and everything had soon got back to normal,” he said.

From the green flag, the final stops were completed and Mitchell was fifth, but within a lap had seen off both Clutton’s Aston Martin and Froggatt’s McLaren.

He was third, but the gap to the lead pair was more than five seconds. But after consolidating his own place, the gap to second placed Bell began to come down. Having closed to within 0.4sec, they were very evenly matched and at the flag they were just 0.347sec apart.

“I really enjoyed the weekend though. It’s a very technical circuit and quite physical, and it took me a while to get it working for me, but pleased with our result,” Balfe concluded.

There are now a few weeks gap before the British GT Championship visits Brands Hatch for its penultimate round on September 10, with Balfe and Mitchell currently fourth in the standings.

Shaun continues to fly the family business flag of T. Balfe Construction on his car in his British GT venture.