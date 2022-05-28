Lincoln & District Sunday League Division Three

Barrowby 170-5

Waddington 171-3

Barrowby versus Waddington (56828509)

In what proved to be a pulsating game of cricket and a great advert for the game last Sunday, even a score of 94 not out and a two wicket haul from Sammy Hardy was not enough to bring the points home for Barrowby for the first time this season.

Losing the toss and being put into bat, Barrowby quickly found themselves at 21-3.

Enter Sammy Hardy who eased himself in carefully and bludgeoned the Waddington bowlers with some 360 degree power hitting, including 13 fours, the best being a massive six off bowler Evans over long that passed through the ethereal yonder before ending up in the adjoining farmer's field never to be found again.

He was ably supported by Andrew Spencer (23) and Craig Turner (24), before finishing 94 not out. After amassing a three figure total of 170 and batting the full 40 overs for the first time this season, Barrowby could have been forgiven for thinking they had the game sown up.

Waddington began their batting innings tentatively with both Phil and Jack Dainty showing caution.

However, the Barrowby bowling unit simply could not make the breakthrough until Hardy, coming on at second change, sent Jack Dainty (23) and Foster (6) back to the shed after bowling both.

The game became a bit nip and tuck at this point but Phil Dainty brought the points home for Waddington after an excellent batting display including 11 fours and three sixes, finishing 88 not out.

Barrowby are still searching for their first win of the season but have to be massively encouraged after this game.

This Sunday, Barrowby host league leaders Nettleham at the BCG.