Barrowby Falcons under-14s entertained Pelican Colts on the final day of the YEL Nottingham Sunday League season, knowing only a victory would seal the title for them, otherwise the visitors would win the league.

Both teams started strongly, but it was Pelican who struck the first blow to take the lead.

Barrowby then pushed for the equaliser but found Pelican’s goalkeeper in inspired form.

Barrowby Falcons under-14s celebrate their league title. (61147454)

It took until 10 minutes before half time for Barrowby to get on the scoresheet, Osyad Hassan brilliantly went past two defenders and with the goalkeeper rushing out, slotted the ball underneath.

Minutes later, Lawrence Dodwell and Jack Moore combined in midfield to play Osyad through and he slammed the ball in to put Barrowby 2-1 to the good.

The second half started the same as the first with both teams committed to scoring again.

Pelican changed formation with three up front and this paid off almost immediately as they broke down the wing and lobbed Jacob Lawson in the Falcons goal to make it 2-2; now the title was Pelican's to lose.

With only 15 minutes remaining, Barrowby pushed and pushed but could not find a way past the Pelican defence.

Then, in added time, Barrowby won the ball in midfield and broke into the box where a Pelican defender brought down Wajid Baig. The referee pointed straight to the penalty spot.

Falcons captain Lawrence Dodwell picked up the ball and placed it on the spot. He started his run-up, the goalie trying his best to put him off, and he calmy sent the keeper the wrong way to put Barrowby in the lead at 3-2.

The game kicked off again but Pelican ran out of time and Barrowby were the champions.

Barrowby Falcons manager Richard Dodwell said: "We have for the first time in our team's six-year history won our league. It was a thrilling match to win the title."