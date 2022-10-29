Fulbeck racing driver Shaun Balfe was back competing for only the second time since May when he returned to Silverstone on Saturday to race his historic Lotus Cortina and Lotus Elan.

Sharing with regular co-driver Tom Ashton, the pair were out first in the Tony Dron Trophy for Historic Touring Cars, in which they qualified their Cortina 18th overall and third in class in a huge field.

“It was an early start to the session, and it was still wet and quite greasy,” said Balfe.

Shaun Balfe and Tom Ashton's historic Lotus Cortina. Photo: Jeff Bloxham (60219769)

It was a battle of the Cortinas for the class lead, with Balfe soon reeling in Richard Dutton for fourth place.

By lap three, Balfe was through and hunting down his next target before making his compulsory stop after 10 laps in third, handing to Ashton.

Once the stops were over, they were still in third but when Paddy Shovlin’s car pitted again, they were into second place, 11th overall and 12 seconds off taking the class win.

“We were runners-up in a respectable field of Cortinas, with well prepared cars, good teams and drivers, so we were more than happy with that,” Balfe added.

They had qualified their Elan fifth overall out of 32 cars in the Pall Mall Cup for Classic 60s Sportscars, starting third in class for the race over three hours of the Grand Prix Circuit.

It started well with Balfe taking the first stint and they were into fourth by the end of lap one, but were back to fifth overall when a V8 TVR Griffith stormed by a lap later.

They were catching the class leader when the safety car appeared after 10 laps.

With the leader one of the cars that decided to pit, Balfe had the overall and class lead until he pitted a lap later, but they rejoined down in 20th place.

“It’s a mandatory five minutes stop in the pits, but it had all been going fairly well,” he said.

They started to fight back up the leaderboard and by the 22nd lap they were back into the top 10 and third in class.

They continued to climb through the order to sixth overall and still third in class after 23 laps.

But with cars pitting again, sixth became fifth and having been lapping quicker than the overall and class leading rival, Ashton suddenly began slowing as it started to rain, and after 29 laps it was race over.

“There was an oil leak and we decided to park it rather than risk any damage,” Balfe concluded.