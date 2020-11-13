Grantham Town boss Martin McIntosh says “we’d much rather be playing” as the side’s league season has been postponed for at least four weeks by the second national lockdown.

In his post match interview following Town’s 0-0 draw with Stalybridge Celtic, McIntosh gave his thoughts on what the lockdown will mean for the Gingerbreads.

Town had suffered a frustrating start to the season, but things were beginning to turn around. A 2-0 win away at Yaxley in the FA Trophy was followed by a clean sheet and a draw at home to Stalybridge in a game that Grantham could have easily won.

Martin McIntosh wants his side to "hit the ground running" when lockdown ends (43101565)

McIntosh said: “I’m encouraged by my side’s play. It feels as if we’ve turned a corner and we need to come back after the month or six weeks off, whatever it is, and hit the ground running.

“We’d much rather be playing at the moment, the way we were going. But what can we do? We have to get on with it, accept what’s happened, the same as everyone else at our level and below.”

When asked if there would be any kind of business or player movement over lockdown, the Gingerbreads manager thinks that the current squad will stick together.

He said: “I’d expect the squad to stay with us. I’ve been happy with the squad. The chairman has asked me if I want to bring more in. We brought one in on loan, but I’m going to stick with what I’ve got.

“I think the players that we brought in over the summer are still very good players and, like I say, other than sticking the ball in the net, I don’t think we’ve got things majorly wrong.”

Under the current lockdown restrictions, Town’s next game could be on December 5 away at Bamber Bridge. When asked if he thinks a game played so soon after lockdown would be viable, McIntosh replied: “I don’t.

“ I would like to think the players will train on their own, but having not played any matches, if you’re out injured for four weeks you need a couple of weeks to get back into it again and I think we’ll need that.”

He said it could risk a lot of people getting injured and stretch people’s squads before adding: “I feel as if it will be six weeks off rather than the four.”