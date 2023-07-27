The weekend’s rain that put paid to England’s Ashes aspirations also wreaked havoc with local cricket fixtures.

Whilst England were able to get some play on Saturday and none on Sunday, in the Grantham area it was a different story – in fact, it was the complete opposite.

Grantham’s first XI ECB Lincolnshire Premier League match at Bracebridge Heath was cancelled as was the rest of the league, barring Woodhall Spa at Nettleham which was abandoned.

Grantham bowling at Lindum in their Lincoln and District League defeat at Gorse Lane on Sunday. Photo: John Burgess

The entire South Nottinghamshire Cricket League fixture card was wiped out, as was the South Lincs and Border League, with the exception of Billingborough 2nd at Freiston L&L 2nd in Division Two, which was played on Sunday (see below).

Sunday’s Grantham and Melton Cricket Association fixtures all went ahead and were completed, except Grantham at Croxton Kerrial which was abandoned, as some sporadic rain showers did come down in places during the afternoon.

Lincoln and District League’s Sunday matches saw a mix of completed results, abandonments and cancellations.

South Lincs & Border League

Division Two

Billingborough 2nd 165-8

Freiston L&L 2nd 125

(Billingborough won by 40 runs)

Visitors Billingborough won the toss and elected to bat, using their full complement of 35 overs.

Number three Luke Light top scored with 40, with solid support from opener Callum Scott (36), skipper Bill Sadler (29) and Caleb Jackson (25).

In reply, Billingborough bowled the home side all out with the first ball of the 32nd over.

Best of the Billingborough bowlers were Stuart Gollop (2-12), Raman Pasala (2-17) and Dan Adams (2-32). King of the catches was Ben Stanley who took three, including one caught and bowled.

Grantham & Melton Cricket Association

Division One

Belvoir 139

Barrow Town 140-9

(Barrow Town won by one wicket)

Belvoir won the toss and elected to bat on their home ground at Knipton, where they found themselves all out in the 38th over.

The 26 runs notched by Thomas Thornton were Belvoir’s best batting effort, with skipper Tommy Bealby (21) the only other to making it to the 20s.

In reply, the visitors reached target with one wicket to spare on the second ball of the 40th over.

Pick of the Belvoir bowlers was Tommy Bealby with 4-44, whilst Will Thornton was most economical with 2-14 off his seven overs.

Division Two

Buckminster & Barrowby 150

Ashby Carington 103

(Buckminster & Barrowby won by 47 runs)

B&B lost the toss and were asked to bat on foreign soil, finding themselves all out with the second ball of the 35th over.

Top scorer was number three Ben Warner with 45, with good support from opener Morgan Kilburn (20) and Patel Samsuttabrez Mohmed and TJ Warner who notched 18 runs apiece.

In reply, B&B bowled the home side all out in the 27th over.

Ben Warner was also in devastating form with the ball, taking an impressive 5-2 off his five overs. Jack Smith took the only catch of the innings.

Lincoln & District League

Premier Division

Lindum 163

Grantham 101

(Lindum won by 62 runs)

Grantham lost the toss and were asked to field on home turf, bowling the visitors all out.

Best of the bowlers was Dhruv Shahi with 4-14.

In reply, Grantham found themselves bowled all out in the 37th over.

Openers Stewart Mudie (21) and Aqib Afzaal (22) top scored.