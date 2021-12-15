Members of Grantham Running Club took part in a double whammy of cross country last weekend.

First up on Saturday was fixture three of the North Midlands League which took place at Shipley Park in Heanor.

With chilly, windy, and wet weather conditions, the testing course was very wet and muddy underfoot.

Grantham Running Club cross country runners Sarah High, Andrew MacAllister, Robin Atter, Caroline Davis and Paul Davis. (53679156)

Run around parkland with a few hilly sections and a short stretch through woodland, the event was a proper cross country experience.

In the ladies' race, Caroline Davis and Sarah High both put in strong runs in their 6km two lap course, with Caroline finishing seventh in her age group and Sarah second in hers.

The men ran a 10km three lap race in deteriorating weather conditions. The drizzle that had commenced at the start of the ladies' race developed into a fully blown icy downpour. Not put off, GRC's chaps equipped themselves well against a strong, competitive field of 207 participants.

The ever-impressive Rob Howbrook finished first for the team in 116th place, coming fourth in the V60 age group.

In his first experience of racing in such challenging conditions, Robin Atter came in second despite finding it tough. Chris Armstrong put in a strong performance, finishing third, and was followed by a consistent Andrew MacAllister who brought the team home.

The great, supportive atmosphere between GRC's club members and the continuing icy rain as they packed up afterwards topped off a 'proper' afternoon of cross country.

The combined efforts of the men enabled the team to move up to eighth place overall in the league for male vets teams. Robin Atter is now currently seventh overall in the V40 age group.

On Sunday, it was more of the same as the club's cross country stalwarts ventured Nnrth to Louth for the second fixture of the Lincolnshire League.

Frequent showers on the journey up and on arrival cleared away to give brighter, drier weather.

Caroline Davis and Sarah High again represented the ladies, running two and half laps of a really nice, purpose built cross country course with some technically challenging hilly, muddy switchbacks over a distance of 5.1km. Caroline finished in 16th place in a time of 26min 46sec with Sarah following her in 17th place in 27:21.

For the men's team, Robin and Andrew were again in action, accompanied by Paul Davis. Having given themselves a motivational chat beforehand, all three put in strong performances with Robin leading the team home in 27th place in a time of 31:32.

Paul demonstrated a return to cross country form over the 7km three and a half lap course and finished in 35:54 in 39th place. Andrew brought the team home with his second fine run of the weekend in 37:14.

Thanks go to everyone who participated in the cross country for the club over the weekend. There will be more in January.