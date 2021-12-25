March is a bustling fenland market town, through which the Old River Nene gently meanders.

Like nearby Benwick, which Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster visited recently, this well-sheltered waterway becomes a fishing hotspot during the winter months.

Species like roach, rudd, perch and skimmer bream stack up in big numbers, providing excellent sport when many other places are hard work after the weather turns cold.

The Old River Nene at March (53877003)

On a recent reconnaissance trip to check the small fen-like river out, it took just over an hour for Dave drive from Grantham and arrive at the busy town centre.

Exploring Marine Parade, which runs alongside the waterway, all of the bank down that side was private. But after crossing a footbridge, people were fishing in a grassy parkland area. The far bank was all gardens and moorings but looked interesting and very similar to the aforementioned Benwick.

Dave said: "There’s a big park by the library on the other side of the main town bridge and some of the swims there have been featured in YouTube angling videos.

"This is a popular area for match anglers, which has produced some staggering weights over the years. A recent event produced an impressive 17kg winning net.

"However, many of the swims looked a bit awkward, requiring platforms or seat boxes with footplates to get comfortable.

"Best methods are a short pole or whip with light tackle, trying baits like punched bread, hemp or pinkies. Using a long pole over to the moored boats tends to find bigger fish, with baits like chopped worm and caster worth a try too.

"A light waggler rig can score in any wider sections with maggots or casters, as there are some good shoals of quality rudd, along with bonus tench that tend to hug the quieter far side of the small river."

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s angling exploits on fishingmagic.com