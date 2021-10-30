After 30 months' enforced break, the Paul Singleton Cup returned with some new faces who are destined to be wheelchair tennis stars at Grantham Tennis Club.

The club is grateful to LAC Groundworks who provided full sponsorship for the tournament and new hoodies.

There was a great turnout, but sadly lacking able bodied players.

Paul Singleton Cup at Grantham Tennis Club. (52753730)

The only rule there is for entry is that you have to play in a tennis wheelchair.

The club was joined by Martha Harris, a rising star in the performance training programme at the National Tennis Centre, playing in the singles division. However, Martha only narrowly won against Grantham Tennis Club local Darren Whitlock by one game.

The Junior Division was the most exciting, our two new prospects in the game.

Izzy Collier and Alice Dyer not only deserved a medal for arriving due to their health conditions, they then went on to slug it out against each other, again ending up being decided by one game.

Izzy fought hard, resulting in 20 games all, so they then played a tie-break to seven to determine the champion, but again it ended at seven all.

So a brief break was taken and followed by one normal game of tennis in which Alice prevailed.

With that kind of determination from them both, the future looks very bright for wheelchair tennis.

Finally, the Doubles Division was won by Martha Harris with Izzy Collier as her doubles partner, playing against the cup’s namesake Paul Singleton, their coach who was amazed at everyone's progress in playing the great game of tennis.

If that was not enough during these battles, all those in wheelchairs took on the parents and Grantham Tennis Club’s top ladies' doubles pair at hitting as many cones as possible with 10 serves apiece – and the wheelchair players were victorious.

All the players would like to thank host Grantham Tennis Club and Neil Rossiter for organising the Paul Singleton Cup since its inception.