Earlier this month, two of Grantham Tennis Club and Gym’s newest and youngest wheelchair tennis players took the brave step to enter their first tournament in Leeds.

Fifteen-year-old Alice Dyer, who has only been playing for a year, won gold in the under-18 doubles and finished third in

singles.Isobel Collier, also 15, who started playing a few months ago, competed admirably and came away with silver in the under-18 doubles.

It was an excellent start for them both with undoubtedly more wins to come.

Wheelchair tennis players Alice Dyer and Isobel Collier. (43103146)

If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a cafe and bar and Exhale Therapy treatment rooms.

For more information about Grantham Tennis Club and Gym, email info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.